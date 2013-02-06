© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Phison licenses Tensilica's DPU for NAND Flash memory controllers

Phison Electronics Corp., the Taiwanese global market leader in flash and USB controller technology, has licensed Tensilica's Xtensa dataplane processor unit (DPU).

From high-end, multi-processor SSDs to single-processor consumer flash, the Xtensa DPU combines both signal processing and control, scales efficiently across multiple product lines and delivers 10x to 100x performance efficiency required for manufacturers to produce flexible and differentiated products.



"Tensilica's DPUs allow us to create highly competitive products that are optimized for our unique flash architectures without compromising the implementation or requiring us to create, verify and maintain algorithm-acceleration offload engines to supplement an inflexible fixed-function control CPU," said Aw Yong, President at Phison. "Moreover, Tensilica's DPUs have special I/Os that speed data in and out of the processing engine, bypassing the system bus, speeding overall system performance."



"We're pleased to welcome Phison, a leader in NAND flash memory and SSD controllers, as the latest customer to realize the benefits of our Xtensa DPUs for storage applications," stated Steve Roddy, Tensilica's vice president of marketing and business development. "In flash controllers, sufficient I/O bandwidth is critical in providing a balanced and efficient solution. Processor performance alone is not enough if it stalls waiting for data. With virtually unlimited I/O bandwidth, custom data types up to 1024 bit wide and an instruction set easily extended to match the needs of each application, our customers are free to create exactly what they need for programmable signal processing and control."