© yury asotov dreamstime.com Components | February 06, 2013
Phison licenses Tensilica's DPU for NAND Flash memory controllers
Phison Electronics Corp., the Taiwanese global market leader in flash and USB controller technology, has licensed Tensilica's Xtensa dataplane processor unit (DPU).
From high-end, multi-processor SSDs to single-processor consumer flash, the Xtensa DPU combines both signal processing and control, scales efficiently across multiple product lines and delivers 10x to 100x performance efficiency required for manufacturers to produce flexible and differentiated products.
"Tensilica's DPUs allow us to create highly competitive products that are optimized for our unique flash architectures without compromising the implementation or requiring us to create, verify and maintain algorithm-acceleration offload engines to supplement an inflexible fixed-function control CPU," said Aw Yong, President at Phison. "Moreover, Tensilica's DPUs have special I/Os that speed data in and out of the processing engine, bypassing the system bus, speeding overall system performance."
"We're pleased to welcome Phison, a leader in NAND flash memory and SSD controllers, as the latest customer to realize the benefits of our Xtensa DPUs for storage applications," stated Steve Roddy, Tensilica's vice president of marketing and business development. "In flash controllers, sufficient I/O bandwidth is critical in providing a balanced and efficient solution. Processor performance alone is not enough if it stalls waiting for data. With virtually unlimited I/O bandwidth, custom data types up to 1024 bit wide and an instruction set easily extended to match the needs of each application, our customers are free to create exactly what they need for programmable signal processing and control."
"Tensilica's DPUs allow us to create highly competitive products that are optimized for our unique flash architectures without compromising the implementation or requiring us to create, verify and maintain algorithm-acceleration offload engines to supplement an inflexible fixed-function control CPU," said Aw Yong, President at Phison. "Moreover, Tensilica's DPUs have special I/Os that speed data in and out of the processing engine, bypassing the system bus, speeding overall system performance."
"We're pleased to welcome Phison, a leader in NAND flash memory and SSD controllers, as the latest customer to realize the benefits of our Xtensa DPUs for storage applications," stated Steve Roddy, Tensilica's vice president of marketing and business development. "In flash controllers, sufficient I/O bandwidth is critical in providing a balanced and efficient solution. Processor performance alone is not enough if it stalls waiting for data. With virtually unlimited I/O bandwidth, custom data types up to 1024 bit wide and an instruction set easily extended to match the needs of each application, our customers are free to create exactly what they need for programmable signal processing and control."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments