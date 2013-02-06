© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com Components | February 06, 2013
Gabriel Technologies to pay USD 12.4 million to Qualcomm
Court awards Qualcomm USD 12.4 million in attorneys’ fees against Gabriel Technologies. US District Judge finds that Gabriel’s claims lacked merit and were filed in bad faith.
Qualcomm announces that a United States District Judge has ordered Gabriel Technologies Incorporated to pay more than USD 12.40 in attorneys’ fees for pursuing objectively baseless claims against Qualcomm in bad faith.
The complaint, filed in October 2008, asserted eleven causes of action against Qualcomm and focused on allegations that Gabriel had ownership rights to numerous Qualcomm patents relating to GPS technologies; Gabriel sought one billion dollars in damages. Several of Gabriel’s claims were dismissed early in the lengthy litigation, and the Court recently granted Qualcomm summary judgment on the remaining claims. The Court noted in its Order that it warned Gabriel early on in the proceedings that the claims lacked merit, but Gabriel pursued the litigation for an extended period of time without being able to remedy basic deficiencies, such as the inability to name alleged inventors to support claims of inventorship or identify trade secrets to support claims of misappropriation. On October 12, 2012, Qualcomm filed a motion for attorneys’ fees, nearly all of which were awarded.
“We are very pleased that the Court has ordered Gabriel to reimburse Qualcomm’s legal fees,” said Alex Rogers, senior vice president and legal counsel for Qualcomm. “When Gabriel threatened to bring this action years ago, we responded that their claims were meritless and, if necessary, we would prove it in court. As the Court’s order demonstrates, Gabriel’s allegations were entirely unfounded and the fee award fully validates our position.”
