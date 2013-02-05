© youssouf-cader-dreamstime.com

Cavium collaborates with Fedora Project

Cavium markets the Project Thunder software development platform kit (SDK) and collaborates with the Fedora Project to support 64-bit ARM®v8 systems in a future Fedora release.

The Fedora Project is a Red Hat, Inc-sponsored community which produces the open source Linux distribution known as Fedora. The Project Thunder SDK will be used by independent software vendors (ISVs), data center and cloud vendors to develop software for 64-bit systems based on ARMv8.



The Project Thunder SDK offers a complete ARMv8 development environment, and provides programmers access to cache coherent 64-bit ARMv8 CPU cores, interrupt controller, network connectivity, mass storage interface, timers, System Memory Management Unit (SMMU) and console. It comes equipped with all device drivers and utilities required for platform components including a cross-developmental platform enabling programmers to write their own applications or build third party packages for Thunder and a Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) compliant firmware used to boot OS images.



"Building on our history of rapid innovation, we are enabling initial support for emerging 64-bit ARMv8 processors such as Project Thunder in the Fedora Project," said Jon Masters , Chief ARM Architect at Red Hat. "During our initial testing, the Project Thunder SDK demonstrated stability, scalability and performance that should make it an important component of the ARM 64-bit ecosystem's development efforts. We look forward to continued collaboration with Cavium, even ahead of silicon availability."



"Project Thunder will offer an innovative system-on-chip (SoC) that will redefine performance, power and cost metrics for the next-generation cloud and datacenter markets," said Amer Haider , Vice President Corporate and Business Development, Cavium. "We are excited to work with the Fedora Project to enable application development for Project Thunder SoCs."