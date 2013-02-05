© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

ULIS makes new Micro80P available for sampling

ULIS made its Micro80P, a 80x80 small pixel pitch high-sensitivity thermal sensor array, available for sampling.

Selected customers have started testing the first units of Micro80P, which is based on amorphous silicon (a-Si) a microbolometer technology industry proven for its reliability.



“ULIS’ Micro80P is designed to fill a capability gap in existing low resolution thermal detection sensors,” said Emmanuel Bercier, product line manager at ULIS. “It delivers data that goes several steps beyond the simple binary ‘yes/no’ response provided by today’s single or quad element thermal detection sensors that are used in, for example, motion detectors. In addition to detecting motion, ULIS’ higher spatial resolution 80x80 pixel thermal sensor array can also count, localize and classify objects or human activity. This means Micro80P can be used to regulate heating/air conditioning by informing the system about the number of people present in a room or other elements present that could impact air temperature, such as the walls. Initial feedback from customers who are sampling Micro80P has been positive. We will be ready to launch Micro80P by mid-year.”