AMD’s SeaMicro SM15000 server validated for OpenStack

AMD's SeaMicro SM15000 server is certified for the Rackspace Private Cloud. “Nova in a Box” and “Swift in a Rack” are respectively the most efficient compute and highest storage capacity solutions validated for OpenStack.

The AMD SeaMicro SM15000 server has been certified for the following Rackspace Private Cloud reference architectures:

OpenStack Compute (“Nova in a Box”) scales horizontally and integrates with legacy systems and third-party technologies

OpenStack Object Store (“Swift in a Rack”) provides a massively scalable, redundant storage system.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of OpenStack technology and proud to team up with Rackspace,” said Andrew Feldman, corporate vice president and general manager, AMD Data Center Server Solutions. “The combination of Rackspace Private Cloud and AMD SeaMicro servers will change the way the industry deploys and manages large pools of compute.”“We are seeing rapid adoption of Rackspace Private Cloud Software powered by OpenStack,” said Paul Rad, vice president, Private Cloud, Rackspace. “The AMD SeaMicro SM 15000 system offers Rackspace Private Cloud customers unprecedented density, storage capacity and performance, bringing enterprises one step closer to running the cloud in their own data centers.”