Freescale partners with IAR Systems

IAR Systems's development tool suite IAR Embedded Workbench has helped partner Freescale Semiconductor achieve unmatched performance scores for its Kinetis K70 microcontroller (MCU) series.

The scores were measured on the industry-standard CoreMark benchmark, where the Kinetis K70 MCU together with IAR Embedded Workbench attained a score of 3.40 CoreMark/MHz.



“The powerful optimizations provided by IAR Embedded Workbench deliver outstanding performance for a Kinetis microcontroller,” says Geoff Lees, senior vice president and general manager of Freescale’s MCU business group. “Our Kinetis K70 series is designed for scalable performance, integration, connectivity, communications, HMI and security, and features exceptional integration along with powerful signal conversion, conditioning and control. The latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench increases code efficiency and delivers more energy-efficient, higher performing embedded applications.”



Freescale’s Kinetis K microcontroller series is based on the ARM Cortex-M4 core. The series is built from 90 nm thin-film storage (TFS) flash technology and offers low power consumption combined with high performance and mixed signal analog integration. The Kinetis K70 MCU family features an integrated graphic LCD controller and a single-precision floating-point unit.



The top-ranking benchmark scores were accomplished using the latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench for ARM, version 6.50. IAR Embedded Workbench is a complete C/C++ development tool suite with support for all ARM cores. It features the powerful IAR C/C++ Compiler with multiple levels of high performance optimizations, as well as the comprehensive C-SPY Debugger.