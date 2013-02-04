© corepics vof dreamstime.com Components | February 04, 2013
Intersil's latest single ended Buck LED driver controllers
Intersil has introduced two new LED driver controllers that not only operate in critical conduction mode (CrCM) but is also claimed to "deliver the industry's highest efficiency and dimming performance in industrial and commercial lighting systems".
The ISL1903 and ISL1904 are high-performance; single-ended buck and flyback LED driver controllers that support single-stage conversion of the AC mains to a constant current source with power factor correction (PFC). Designed for isolated and non-isolated power applications, the ISL1903 supports buck converter topologies including isolated forward converters and non-isolated source return buck converters.
The ISL1904 supports isolated flyback as well as non-isolated SEPIC and Boost topologies. They operate in CrCM to allow near zero-voltage switching, maximizing both efficiency and magnetic core utilization. Both the ISL1903 and ISL1904 may also be used with DC input sources.
Both devices deliver near-universal dimmer compatibility, and are designed for industrial and commercial lighting installations and retrofits. Additionally, they can be used in DC or AC input LED ballasts and in universal AC mains input LED retrofit lamps.
Features and Specifications
Pricing and Availability
The ISL1903 and ISL1904 are available now in compact 16-lead QSOP packages, with prices starting at $0.84 each in 1,000-unit quantities.
