© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com Components | February 04, 2013
e2v image sensors on board JAXA’s Hinode satellite
On 14th November 2012, e2v image sensors on board the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Hinode satellite captured an image of the moon travelling across the front of the Sun.
Launched in 2006, Hinode (formerly known as Solar-B) is a mission to explore the magnetic fields of the Sun. By studying the Sun's magnetic field, scientists hope to shed new light on explosive solar activity that can interfere with satellite communications and electric power transmission grids on Earth.
e2v supplied Charge Coupled Device (CCD) image sensors for all three of the science instruments on board Hinode -- the Solar Optical Telescope (SOT), X-ray Telescope (XRT) and the Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrometer (EIS). These sensors are based upon e2v's highly successful CCD42 range which has enabled many space borne science missions. A custom variant was designed and manufactured for Hinode to enable high sensitivity to soft x-rays, by use of e2v's back thinning process and surface treatment.
Taro Sakao, Principal Investigator of the x-ray telescope in Japan and also Hinode Project Manager for ISAS/JAXA said "I am very pleased to see the XRT image sensors from e2v continuing to operate perfectly after over 6 years in orbit and delivering such fine x-ray pictures of the solar corona. The successful delivery of the CCDs and their excellent flight performance was made possible because of the close collaboration between e2v and the Solar-B project team over a period of nearly 20 years. I look forward to e2v's scientific CCDs aboard Hinode continuing to provide high-quality scientific data and helping us to further understand the physics of the Sun."
e2v supplied Charge Coupled Device (CCD) image sensors for all three of the science instruments on board Hinode -- the Solar Optical Telescope (SOT), X-ray Telescope (XRT) and the Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrometer (EIS). These sensors are based upon e2v's highly successful CCD42 range which has enabled many space borne science missions. A custom variant was designed and manufactured for Hinode to enable high sensitivity to soft x-rays, by use of e2v's back thinning process and surface treatment.
Taro Sakao, Principal Investigator of the x-ray telescope in Japan and also Hinode Project Manager for ISAS/JAXA said "I am very pleased to see the XRT image sensors from e2v continuing to operate perfectly after over 6 years in orbit and delivering such fine x-ray pictures of the solar corona. The successful delivery of the CCDs and their excellent flight performance was made possible because of the close collaboration between e2v and the Solar-B project team over a period of nearly 20 years. I look forward to e2v's scientific CCDs aboard Hinode continuing to provide high-quality scientific data and helping us to further understand the physics of the Sun."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments