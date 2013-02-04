© fouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com Components | February 04, 2013
Freescale's net loss is shrinking
Net sales for the Q4 of 2012 were USD 957 million, compared to USD 1.01 billion in the Q4 of 2011. Net sales for calendar year 2012 were USD 3.95 billion (USD 4.57 billion 2011).
“Looking forward, we have built a good foundation for future growth by charting a new course that has the buy-in of our customers and our employees,” said Gregg Lowe, president and CEO. “We've assembled a strong management team that is committed to helping deliver long-term growth and profitability.”
Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year 2012 Highlights
Income from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2012 was USD 56 million, compared to USD 127 million in the third quarter of 2012 and USD 136 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Income from operations for calendar year 2012 was USD 463 million compared to income of USD 274 million in calendar year 2011.
The net loss for the fourth quarter 2012 was USD 35 million, compared to a loss of USD 24 million, in the third quarter of 2012 and a loss of USD 6 million, in the same period last year. The net loss for calendar year 2012 was USD 102 million, compared to a loss of USD 410 million in calendar year 2011.
First Quarter 2013 Outlook
For the first quarter of 2013, the company expects:
Net sales to be between USD 945 million and USD 985 million;
Gross margins to increase approximately 75 to 100 basis points on a sequential basis.
