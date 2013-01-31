© vladek-dreamstime.com

National Instruments acquires Digilent

National Instruments (NI) has acquired all the outstanding shares of Digilent, and will now operate as a wholly-owned NI subsidiary

Digilent can now expand the focus of their primary mission of creating the next generation of educational products, expand accessibility and adoption of their technologies by educators and students around the world.



Digilent will continue to sell and support its products under the Digilent brand through its direct, distributor, and OEM channels.