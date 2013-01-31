© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

ST leads across all mobile operating systems

ST’s can reconfirm its position as the leader in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) devices for consumer and portable applications.

STMicroelectronics has shipped three billion MEMS sensors to date—laid side by side, these chips would exceed the height of Mt Everest.



According to information and analytics firm IHS, ST’s total MEMS and sensor sales grew more than 19% in 2012, reaching a total of approximately $800 million. In the largest of these markets, motion sensors in mobile handsets and tablets, ST’s MEMS sales accounted for 48% of the market, well more than twice as large as that of its closest competitor, according to IHS.



“Our research shows that, in the mobile market, ST is the number one MEMS supplier across all of the important mobile handset operating systems,” said Jeremie Bouchaud, director and senior principal analyst for MEMS and sensors at IHS. “Even in the highly competitive Android market, ST has nearly twice the market share of its nearest competitor.”



“Sensors play a crucial role in the evolving wireless world, in enabling the intuitive gesture-based control that is increasingly expected as the norm and in paving the way for new services and user experiences,” said Benedetto Vigna, ST Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group. “From sensors to secure communications, from power management to display driving and projection, ST solutions are enabling wave after wave of innovation in the wireless world that is changing the lives of people everywhere.”