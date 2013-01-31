© dr911-dreamstime.com

Eaton to close its plant in Decatur

Power management company Eaton Manufacturing, will shut down and close its plant in Decatur, Ala. affecting 63 employees.

A decrease in product demand is said to the reason behind the decision, but the company does not, at the moment, have any plans to close down other plants, according to WAAY.



The company will offer an opportunity for employees to transfer to other locations around the US. The Decatur plant manufactures hydraulic cylinders used for hydropower ans in the oil and natural gas industry.