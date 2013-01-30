© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

ATP announces cooperation with Alcom Electronics

ATP Electronics, a manufacturer of NAND Flash and DRAM memory modules, recently agreed to establish its distribution network with Alcom Electronics.

With the partnership, ATP will expand the distribution channel in Benelux to offer the latest SSD lines, embedded Flash modules, DRAM modules, and memory cards.



“ATP Electronics is well known for its high quality and endurance industrial grade DRAM modules and NAND flash storage products. Alcom is pleased to announce the partnership with ATP” said the Product Line Manager of Alcom. “Per this teamwork, we can offer the state of the art solutions and service to fulfill industrial customers’ critical requirements with rapid response time in Benelux.”