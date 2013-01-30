© /lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

New ultra-miniature LDO series from Toshiba

Toshiba Electronics Europe has announced a family of ultra-miniature CMOS low drop-out voltage regulators (LDOs) with a 200mA driving capability that provide an excellent performance/size ratio.

The new TCR2EN series of highly integrated devices is ideal for mobile phones and other battery-powered, portable devices that demand low power consumption, high performance and minimum PCB space.



Based on Toshiba’s latest CMOS process, devices in the new series are smaller than other 150/200mA class moulded package alternatives. Despite this miniaturization typical drop-out voltage ratings are only 160mV (at an output voltage and current of 2.5V and 150mA). In addition, at just 35μVrms (2.5V, 10mA output) the LDOs also offer the industry’s lowest typical output noise for this class of package. A load transient response of only 55mV(typ.) for output current changes between 1 and 150mA contributes further to the excellent performance of devices in the TCR2EN series.



The TCR2EN ICs are available with fixed output voltages between 1.0V and 3.6V with the

possibility to adjust individual voltages in 50mV steps. These regulators are supplied in an ultra-miniature SDFN4 SMD package that requires a board mounting area of only 0.8mm x