© /lavitreiu-dreamstime.com Components | January 30, 2013
New ultra-miniature LDO series from Toshiba
Toshiba Electronics Europe has announced a family of ultra-miniature CMOS low drop-out voltage regulators (LDOs) with a 200mA driving capability that provide an excellent performance/size ratio.
The new TCR2EN series of highly integrated devices is ideal for mobile phones and other battery-powered, portable devices that demand low power consumption, high performance and minimum PCB space.
Based on Toshiba’s latest CMOS process, devices in the new series are smaller than other 150/200mA class moulded package alternatives. Despite this miniaturization typical drop-out voltage ratings are only 160mV (at an output voltage and current of 2.5V and 150mA). In addition, at just 35μVrms (2.5V, 10mA output) the LDOs also offer the industry’s lowest typical output noise for this class of package. A load transient response of only 55mV(typ.) for output current changes between 1 and 150mA contributes further to the excellent performance of devices in the TCR2EN series.
The TCR2EN ICs are available with fixed output voltages between 1.0V and 3.6V with the
possibility to adjust individual voltages in 50mV steps. These regulators are supplied in an ultra-miniature SDFN4 SMD package that requires a board mounting area of only 0.8mm x
Based on Toshiba’s latest CMOS process, devices in the new series are smaller than other 150/200mA class moulded package alternatives. Despite this miniaturization typical drop-out voltage ratings are only 160mV (at an output voltage and current of 2.5V and 150mA). In addition, at just 35μVrms (2.5V, 10mA output) the LDOs also offer the industry’s lowest typical output noise for this class of package. A load transient response of only 55mV(typ.) for output current changes between 1 and 150mA contributes further to the excellent performance of devices in the TCR2EN series.
The TCR2EN ICs are available with fixed output voltages between 1.0V and 3.6V with the
possibility to adjust individual voltages in 50mV steps. These regulators are supplied in an ultra-miniature SDFN4 SMD package that requires a board mounting area of only 0.8mm x
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments