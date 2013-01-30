© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Lantronix expand distribution with Arrow

Lantronix has signed an agreement with Arrow Electronics to extend Arrow's product sales programs, product delivery and distribution services for Lantronix throughout the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Arrow Electronics, has been a distributor of Lantronix' products in North America for more than fifteen years.



The new arrangement will expand the Lantronix distribution network across the following territories: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.



"There is a tremendous need in the APAC region for innovative M2M connectivity solutions, and Lantronix has the track record and product offering to capitalize on the opportunity," said George Papajohn, vice president, global supplier marketing for Arrow. "We are pleased to expand our partnership with Lantronix to include APAC."



"Arrow is an industry leader and ideal partner for rapidly expanding our brand awareness and sales efforts in the APAC region," said Kurt Busch, CEO of Lantronix. "Extending our partnership with Arrow should serve to accelerate the growth in this region. We look forward to working with the Arrow team to drive Lantronix brand awareness and sales throughout Asia."