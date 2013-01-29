© photographer dreamstime.com Components | January 29, 2013
A digitally enhanced power analogue controller
Microchip announces the MCP19111, what it claims to be the world's first digitally enhanced power analogue controller. It expands Microchip’s range of intelligent DC/DC power-conversion solutions.
Microchip also announces the expansion of its high-speed MOSFET family, with the new MCP87018, MCP87030, MCP87090 and MCP87130. Rated at 25V, these 1.8 mΩ, 3 mΩ, 9 mΩ and 13 mΩ logic-level MOSFETs are optimised for Switched-Mode-Power-Supply (SMPS) applications. The combination of the MCP19111 digitally enhanced power analogue controller, a new hybrid, digital and analogue power-management device, and the expanded MCP87XXX family of low-Figure-of-Merit (FOM) MOSFETs, supports configurable, high-efficiency DC/DC power-conversion designs for a broad array of consumer and industrial applications.
The MCP19111 digitally enhanced power analogue family operates across a wide voltage range of 4.5 to 32V and offers a significant increase in flexibility over conventional analogue-based solutions. It offers the world’s first hybrid, mixed-signal power-management controller, integrating an analogue-based PWM controller with a fully functional Flash-based microcontroller.
This integration offers the flexibility of a digital solution, with the speed, performance and resolution of an analogue-based controller. The MCP19111 devices support operation up to 32V, and have integrated MOSFET drivers configured for synchronous, step-down applications. When combined with Microchip’s expanded family of high-speed MOSFETs, the MCP19111 drives customisable, high-efficiency power conversion.
The MCP87030/090/130/018 Power MOSFETs are available now for sampling and volume production, with the exception of the MCP87018 which has expected availability in February. The MCP19111 controller is offered in a 5x5 mm, 28-pin QFN package. The MCP87030 and MCP87018 MOSFETs are offered in a 5x6 mm, 8-pin PDFN package. The MCP87090 and MCP87130 MOSFETs are offered in both a 5x6 mm, 8-pin PDFN package, as well as a 3.3x3.3 mm, 8-pin PDFN package.
