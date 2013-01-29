© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Imec and Qualcomm extend R&D collaboration

Nanoelectronics research centre imec and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated signed an extended collaboration agreement to accelerate scaling technologies for logic and memory devices.

The first fabless integrated circuit company to become a core partner of imec, Qualcomm Technologies will gain comprehensive insight into all advanced process technologies under investigation at imec to help shape future product roadmaps.



Increasingly, it is challenging to design advanced systems and applications for each new technology node. By gaining early information on CMOS advancements, the product design community in IDMs, fabless, fablite and system-design companies can better anticipate the future impact and potential of new technologies to shape development efforts.



“We continue to invest heavily into technology leadership which includes advanced semiconductor technologies” said Jim Thompson, executive vice president of engineering at Qualcomm Technologies Inc. “We have collaborated with imec on the 3D stacking program for the last four years and we look forward to expanding our engagement with imec to include CMOS research and the new MRAM program. Early engagement on new microelectronic technologies with imec enables Qualcomm to deepen the co-optimization of product architecture and technology while mitigating new technology risk in collaboration with our supply partners.”



“Strong collaboration between foundries, IDMs, fabless and fablite companies, packaging and assembly companies, and equipment and material suppliers at imec play a critical role in pushing forward the development of innovative solutions,” stated Luc Van den hove, president and CEO at imec. “A true win-win situation, we are confident our new broadened collaboration agreement with Qualcomm will continue to pay dividends in the future.”