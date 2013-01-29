© albert lozano dreamstime.com Components | January 29, 2013
Vancouver goes green with NXP´s Mifare DESFire
Canada’s South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority (TransLink) has adopted NXP's Mifare technology platform for Vancouver’s public transport system.
Vancouver is introducing the Compass Card, which will enable passengers to enjoy fast, convenient and secure transactions across buses, sky trains and ferries using just one contactless smart card. In addition, passengers can add travel products or values to their Compass Card at vending machines, online, by phone, or at a walk-in customer service centers. The new Mifare DESFire EV1-based transport scheme including NXP‘s infrastructure solutions is currently being installed.
“Vancouver has identified smart contactless ticketing as a key way to expand the appeal and convenience of its citywide transportation network. Its selection of MiFare DESFire as the technology to deliver this further expands NXP’s footprint in smart cities around the world. ABI Research forecasts the consumption of secure smart card tickets in transportation to grow by 86% by the end of 2017”, said John Devlin, group director security and ID with ABI Research.
“With urbanization being a significant megatrend in the 21st century, one of the greatest concerns for modern cities is ensuring that residents, vehicles and the economy itself is able to keep moving,” says Ulrich Huewels, vice president and general manager, card security business line, NXP Semiconductors. “NXP solutions can address this challenge by optimizing public transport systems and individual traffic. NXP provides a complete end-to-end solution validated by more than 650 cities worldwide, and used by up to 1.2 billion passengers per day in megacities such as London, Moscow, Los Angeles or Beijing.”
