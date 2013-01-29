© akeeris-dreamstime.com

Mouser and ams in worldwide distribution partnership

Distributor Mouser Electronics has announced a new distribution partnership with Austrian chip manufacturer ams AG.

“We have always been dedicated to forming strategic partnerships with companies that share our forward-minded business vision,” says Mike Scott, Mouser’s Vice President of Semiconductors. “With ams’ state-of-the-art products and our uncompromising attention to fast, efficient distribution and prompt, helpful customer service, the partnership between our two companies will provide the highest quality solutions for design engineers worldwide.”



“As the most progressive electronics distributor serving the needs of design engineers worldwide, Mouser provides the perfect partner to introduce our product lines worldwide,” says Eric Janson, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ams. “We pride ourselves in designing and manufacturing a useful, intuitive array of solutions for customers, and Mouser’s business strategy is perfect for bringing our solutions to the engineers designing the technology of the future. We have high expectations for what this partnership will accomplish in years to come.”