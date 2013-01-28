© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Arrow extends its Nichicon partnership

Arrow Electronics has announced that its agreement with Japanese manufacturer Nichicon will now extend to the entire EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Nichicon has been active in the electronics market since 1950. The company manufactures various capacitors for electronics, electric apparatuses and power utilities, including positive thermistors and power supplies. The Nichicon portfolio includes aluminium electrolyte capacitors, electric double-layer capacitors, and SMD aluminium electrolyte capacitors.



“Today’s announcement represents for Arrow an important step towards increased design focus,” said Matthias Jeck, senior group manager passives for Arrow in EMEA. “The extension of our agreement with Nichicon to all of Europe will help us support our customers’ complex design challenges by giving them access to a wider range of high-quality products.”



“We look forward to working with Arrow throughout the whole EMEA region,” said Nedim Demirtas, vice president, EMEA, Nichicon. “This is a partnership that will truly benefit both parties. Arrow customers will now have easy access to our high-quality electronic products using a tried-and-tested supply chain, whilst enjoying superior customer service.”