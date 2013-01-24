© kornwa dreamstime.com

Atmel signs license agreement with Exegin

Atmel has signed an agreement with Exegin Technologies Limited to jointly offer integrated wireless communications solutions for smart grid applications.

In this agreement, Exegin will license its ZigBee networking stacks to Atmel for use in a variety of solutions for smart grid applications in wireless mesh networks. The joint collaboration will enable smart metering customers to enjoy a full range of integrated smart metering solutions in the 2.4GHz and sub-GHz bands.



"With millions of Exegin stacks and Atmel transceivers already deployed in the smart grid network, and with an increasing demand towards integrated ARM® processor-based solutions, we believe our customers will greatly benefit from our joint efforts," said Kourosh Boutorabi, Sr. Director of Smart Energy Products, Atmel Corporation. "The combined solutions will result in a comprehensive feature set along with industry-leading performance and superior reliability."



"We are excited to be a strategic collaborator with Atmel," said Leslie Mulder , President, Exegin Technologies Limited. "One of our joint reference designs, featuring an Atmel SAM9 microprocessor, AT86RF212 and AT86RF233 transceivers, with a ZigBee SE1.x-compliant solution and SE2.0 development solution, is extremely successful among our customers. We plan to add additional joint reference designs including an Atmel SAM4-based ZigBee SE 2.0 solution, which will be available in Q1 2013. We look forward to continuing a strong collaboration with Atmel, as we feel we're just getting started."