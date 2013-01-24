© mpanch dreamstime.com

TowerJazz and ON Semi collaborate

TowerJazz entered a collaboration agreement with ON Semiconductor to deliver an advanced programmable PMIC and high voltage level shifter with VCom targeting the high-end display panel market.

"The long-standing partnership between TowerJazz and ON Semiconductor has produced many successful products for various markets. This unique relationship combines ON Semiconductor's market position and understanding of the system with our intimate knowledge of our power management platform," said Ori Galzur, Vice President of TowerJazz Design Center and Design Enablement. "TowerJazz's design and manufacturing knowledge accelerates development time, allowing faster production ramp. This enables our customers to focus on their system knowledge while we assist by providing design services and save them the learning curve."



"TowerJazz's advanced technology enables ON Semiconductor to define and develop new products increasing our market share with existing and new customers," said Simon Keeton , Vice President and General Manager of ON Semiconductor's Consumer Products Division. "For the advanced display panel market, TowerJazz's power management platform was the natural choice because it enables us to produce the most cost-effective products from die size and mask count aspects while leveraging integration strategies to include Vcom, Gamma, and PMIC/HVLS to meet various customer needs. There is also a benefit derived from designing, manufacturing and the fast production ramp that can be achieved with a single foundry partner."