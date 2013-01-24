© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Components | January 24, 2013
AMD paints optimistic picture
AMD reported revenue for the fourth quarter of 2012 of USD 1.16 billion, an operating loss of USD 422 million, and a net loss of USD 473 million.
For the year ended December 29, 2012, AMD reported revenue of USD 5.42 billion, an operating loss of USD 1.06 billion and a net loss of USD 1.18 billion. AMD expects revenue to decrease 9 percent, plus or minus three percent, sequentially for the first quarter of 2013.
"AMD continues to evolve our operating model and diversify our product portfolio with the changing PC environment," said Rory Read, AMD president and CEO. "Innovation is the core of our long-term growth. The investments we are making in technology today are focused on leveraging our distinctive IP to drive growth in ultra low power client devices, semi-custom SoCs and dense servers. We expect to deliver differentiated and groundbreaking APUs to our customers in 2013 and remain focused on transforming our operating model to the business realities of today."
- AMD revenue $1.16 billion, decreased 9 percent sequentially and 32 percent year-over-year
- Gross margin 15 percent, non-GAAP gross margin 39 percent
- Operating loss of $422 million, net loss of $473 million, loss per share of $0.63
- AMD revenue $5.42 billion, down 17 percent year-over-year
- Gross margin 23 percent, non-GAAP gross margin 41 percent
- Operating loss of $1.06 billion, net loss of $1.18 billion, loss per share $1.60
