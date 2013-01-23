XMOS grows xCORE family

© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

XMOS significantly extends its range of general-purpose multicore microcontrollers, the L Series, adding 6-, 10- and 12-core variants, plus new memory size options, to the existing 8- and 16-core products in its xCORE family.

The L-series now consists of:

The 6-core XS1-L6-64

The 8-core XS1-L8-64

The 8-core, 1000MIPS XS1-L8-128 with extended memory

The 10-core XS1-L10-128,

The 12-core XS1-L12-128

The 16-core XS1-L16-128

With the new introductions XMOS delivers a range of solutions that is perfectly scaled to customers’ requirements in terms of capability, price and performance. The new products join the recently announced xCORE-USB devices, and existing members of the general purpose L series (formerly known as L1 and L2).“These new products allow you to pick the exact number of cores you need, to build with pin-compatible variants, and to choose memory size, speed grades and temperature specifications,” said Ali Dixon, Co-Founder and Director of Product Management at XMOS. “We have a unique fundamental technology that offers unbeatable predictability, parallelism, performance, and overall cost-per-MIPS. These products will bring that technology to many new applications and support our rapid expansion into sectors such as consumer, industrial and automotive.”The XS1-L8-64 and XS1-L16-128 are available now (alternatively designated L1 and L2 respectively). The new L-Series parts are available in February 2013, with prices starting at $4.67 in volume.