Violin Memory acquires GridIron Systems

Violin Memory has completed the acquisition of GridIron Systems. Further financial details were not provided.

“The acquisition of GridIron Systems complements and expands Violin Memory’s strategy of offering memory-based solutions that accelerate business critical applications while optimizing IT infrastructures,” said Don Basile, CEO of Violin Memory. “The expanded talent, technology and intellectual property position Violin Memory at the forefront of the ongoing transformation of enterprise data centers to memory-based architectures.”



“GridIron’s patented algorithms enable dramatic application acceleration in data center SAN environments by non-intrusively learning about input/output (I/O) access patterns and caching an application’s active dataset,” said Som Sikdar, founder and CTO of GridIron Systems. “By combining GridIron intellectual property and Violin Memory Array technologies, we can deliver solutions that will allow companies to transform the way they deploy and manage applications in their data center.”



GridIron System’s business, engineering and operations units have been successfully integrated with Violin Memory.