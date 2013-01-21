AMD sues former workers for leaking information

Four former AMD employees is accused of leaking sensitive company documents when transferring to competing Nvidia Corp.

AMD claims in a report filed to the federal court in Boston, that the former employees had transferred more than 100'000 electronic files linked to its graphics business just prior to them leaving the company, states a report in Bloomberg.



“This is an extraordinary case of trade secret transfer/misappropriation and strategic employee solicitation,” Sunnyvale, California-based Advanced Micro said in the complaint.



A temporary restraining order has been issued, the defendants are required to preserve all the AMD material and data storage devices and not to disclose any classified AMD information not attempt to hire any AMD employees.



Nvidia has declined to comment on the matter, saying the company does not comment on pending litigations. Nvidia is not a defendant in the case, the report continues.



The documents included information technical information on new products and ongoing processes, also licensing agreements.