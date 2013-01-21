© pinonsky-dreamstime.com

NXP to layoff 700 to 900 worldwide

NXP Semiconductors is planning to start a reorganisation process to reduce cost of support services, as a line in this, 700 to 900 jobs hang loose.

The majority of the cuts will take place in Europe, although the US and Asia will also see some cuts, reports Tweakers.net



The number of layoffs is still uncertain as NXP still has do discuss the plans with various European work councils.



The cuts will come from various departments, but none will come out of the R&D department nor will factory jobs be cut. IT, supply chain and planning & administration units will be the main focus.



While this indeed is sad news, NXP is planning to add about 180 new positions to their R&D department.



Stiff competition and an uncertain economy is said to be the main reasons to the layoffs.