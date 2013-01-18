© homiel-dreamstime.com

Intel - $53 billion full-year revenue

Intel Corporation has reported full-year revenue of USD 53.3 billion, operating income of USD 14.6 billion, net income of USD 11.0 billion.

For the fourth quarter, Intel posted revenue of USD 13.5 billion, operating income of USD 3.2 billion, net income of USD 2.5 billion. The company generated approximately USD 6 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of USD 1.1 billion and used USD 1.0 billion to repurchase 47 million shares of stock.



“The fourth quarter played out largely as expected as we continued to execute through a challenging environment,” said Paul Otellini, Intel president and CEO. “We made tremendous progress across the business in 2012 as we entered the market for smartphones and tablets, worked with our partners to reinvent the PC, and drove continued innovation and growth in the data center. As we enter 2013, our strong product pipeline has us well positioned to bring a new wave of Intel innovations across the spectrum of computing.”