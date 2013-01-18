© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Components | January 18, 2013
STMicro get security certification from Conax
STMicroelectronics has received the highest possible level of security certification from Conax.
STMicroelectronics has announced that its “Liege” family (STiH207 and derivatives) of cost-effective STB solutions has received the highest possible level of security certification from Conax, a supplier of conditional access solutions for digital TV. Conax Contego content protection platform ensures that operators can deliver premium content and services to multiple TVs and devices in homes equipped with ST-enabled STBs.
As the world becomes more open and connected, content owners face the growing problem of losing revenue through piracy and illicit media-sharing websites. As a world leader in supplying the silicon chips for set-top boxes, ST is committed to working with digital security experts to ensure that the vast world of multimedia content can be opened up to everyone, securely.
“Connected television is bringing today’s best Internet and multimedia experiences into the living room but content providers need to trust the ecosystem,” said Laurent Remont, Digital Convergence Group Vice President and General Manager of ST’s Unified Platform Division. “By working with experts such as Conax, we ensure that our leading-edge technology is not only aligned with the needs of our customers but also aligned with the way the world is going: any content, on any device, in any place.”
“The combination of Conax’s world-leading security and ST’s state-of-the art set-top box platform opens the door to a secure multimedia experience across broadcast, broadband or Over-The-Top services,” said Hans Kwaaitaal, VP Partner Strategy, Conax.
Manufactured in 40nm process technology, ST’s “Liege” family incorporates an enhanced processing engine with integrated on-chip features that simplify set-top-box design, enable operators to take advantage of lower-cost memories and meet the latest low-power objectives. The chips broaden market access to HD zappers, Personal Video Recorders (PVR), Internet Protocol (IP) clients and dual-HD boxes supporting connected-TV services such as Internet Protocol television (IPTV), information channels and Over-The-Top (OTT) video, gaming, catch-up TV and social networking. Together, these features enable operators to win extra subscribers and grow revenues while similarly helping retailers to offer richer features in their set-top boxes.
