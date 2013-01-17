© olgalis dreamstime.com

Freescale achieves new ZigBee PRO

Freescale Semiconductor has achieved Golden Unit certification by the ZigBee Alliance for the new ZigBee 2012 specification and ZigBee Input Device standard.

Freescale is one of the first ZigBee Alliance members to achieve the Golden Unit status supporting the latest ZigBee specification’s update to the ZigBee PRO Feature Set and the ZigBee Input Device standard for ZigBee RF4CE. Both implementations passed independent testing conducted by third parties.



One of ZigBee's key strengths is offering the market multiple interoperable platforms, providing product manufacturers with a solid supply chain and the greatest choice in technology needed to deliver a wide range of energy-efficient home and commercial building automation and industrial products.



Freescale is one of the first semiconductor vendors to make both of these technologies available, demonstrating leadership in ZigBee and further enabling customers. ZigBee solutions from Freescale provide manufacturers of smart energy, home automation, health care and home entertainment products with easy-to-use, low-cost technology they need for applications such as smart meters, lighting, portable medical, set-top boxes, remote controls and other electronic devices.



“By achieving Golden Unit certification for both the ZigBee PRO 2012 and ZigBee Input Device, Freescale continues to demonstrate its leadership in ZigBee by delivering the latest protocols available from the ZigBee Alliance,” said Geoff Lees, senior vice president and general manager of Freescale’s Microcontroller business. “By providing these standardized, interoperable solutions to our customers, they can in turn develop the high-quality, easy-to-use solutions required by the most discerning audience of all – consumers.”



The core ZigBee specification defines ZigBee's smart, cost-effective and energy-efficient mesh network. It is an innovative, self-configuring, self-healing system of redundant, low-cost, low-power nodes that enable ZigBee's unique flexibility, mobility and ease of use. ZigBee PRO, the most widely used specification, is optimized for low power consumption and to support large networks with thousands of devices. The ZigBee 2012 release increases network efficiencies and improves interoperability for network devices and ZigBee PRO application standards.



ZigBee Input Device is a global standard for greener, more innovative and easy-to-use mice, keyboards, touchpads, wands and other input devices used with computers and consumer electronic devices. This standard allows consumers to more easily navigate content and search/setup programs to record. In addition, it allows them to use their devices from greater distances or even from another room because operation is not limited to line of sight. ZigBee Input Device is a standard designed specifically for the ZigBee RF4CE specification.



"We continue to see a significant increase in designers who are using ZigBee in their product development efforts," said Bob Heile, chairman of the ZigBee Alliance. "The ZigBee Alliance congratulates Freescale for their Golden Unit status and continued effort in supporting these specifications and standards.”