u-blox 3G module certified by SK Telecom

u-blox, the Swiss positioning and wireless chip and module company, has received approval for its LISA-U110 UMTS/HSPA wireless module from SK Telecom, Korea’s largest mobile telecom operator with over 50% market share.

The certification allows the LISA modem to be used in a wide range of consumer and M2M applications operating over SK Telecom’s nation-wide 3G network including vehicle infotainment, supply chain management, industrial automation, metering, security, and location-based services.



“We are very pleased that SK Telecom has chosen to work with us on this 3G approval. Our compact and high-speed LISA 3G module is a perfect fit with their strategy to provide converged wireless services supporting entertainment, business and financial applications. Our local support in Korea was a key factor in obtaining this certification” said Samuel Ji, u-blox Country Manager, Korea.



Features include compatibility with quad-band GPRS/EDGE, low power (idle mode less than 2 mA) and operating temperature -40 to +85 deg. Celsius.



LISA modules are manufactured in ISO/TS 16949 certified sites and are fully qualified according to ISO 16750 - Environmental conditions and electrical testing for electrical and electronic equipment for road vehicles to provide high durability and reliability.