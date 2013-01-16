© enruta dreamstime.com

Bosch designs ASICs in Dresden

Bosch has started its ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) design activities for micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors in Dresden, Germany.

These sensors are silicon-based and sense for instance motions, pressure or magnetic fields. MEMS sensors are to be used in a variety of automotive applications such as motor controls, vehicle dynamics controls and rollover detection – more and more in consumer electronics applications such as smart phones, games consoles or tablets as well.



The related ASIC reads out the sensor and transmits the metered value in analog or digital mode. The correspondent design of the circuit allows reliable and secure figures of merit to be required for applications such as in smart phones or cars.



The new Dresden design center expands the company’s existing network of IC design locations in Reutlingen, Munich, Shanghai and Bangalore.



"Besides our profound expertise in MEMS technology, excellent IC developers are essential factors for the expansion of our innovative product portfolio," says Udo-Martin Gomez , CTO of Bosch Sensortec GmbH. "At the same time, this move reflects Bosch's commitment to Germany as semiconductor development and manufacturing location," says Erich Biermann, Senior Vice President Engineering at Bosch Semiconductors.