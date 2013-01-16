© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

More layoffs for Atmel in Colorado Springs

Semiconductor manufacturer Atmel Corp. is reportedly laying off 140 of it employees in Colorado Springs.

The manufacturing plant has been operating at about 70% capacity for over a year, and as late as December 2012, 60 employees temporary workers were laid off.



“We hate doing these kinds of things. If the business goes up, then we hire. Typically, we hold off as long as possible in these kinds of activities, but we have been in a downturn for more than a year”, Peter Schuman, Atmel’s investor relations director, said to The Gazette.



Employment numbers at the plant is now about 1'100.