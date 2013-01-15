© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Chilisin extends franchise with Rutronik

With immediate effect, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH takes on worldwide marketing of Chilisin Electronics' complete product range. To date, the franchise agreement has been limited to Europe.

"In Asia, Chilisin is well known and successful as a manufacturer of high-quality products with competitive prices - but this is not the case in Europe. We are very pleased that this inductor specialist has chosen Rutronik to help increase its market share here. Thanks to the worldwide franchise, now our customers who manufacture in the Far East can profit from Chilisin's innovative products and first-class support as well, benefiting from short response and delivery times, including samples," explains Gökhan Ersoy, Senior Marketing Manager Inductors & Timing Devices at Rutronik.



Chilisin’s inductors are targeted primarily at the Automotive, Industrial, Home Appliance, Lighting, Medical and Energy markets in Europe.



"Rutronik covers all our target markets and is well represented throughout Europe, especially in the passive components sector. Rutronik’s large and experienced sales team has helped increase our market share in Europe considerably and will continue to do so. We look forward to the growth of our partnership with Rutronik, which will further enhance our brand and build our position as a major inductor supplier in Europe," explains Jack Chung, Chief Operation Officer from Chilisin.