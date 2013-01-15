© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Roger Cox to lead ACS's new component services divison

ACE Component Services, a new division of ACE Production Technologies, has announced the appointment of Roger Cox, to the position of Operations Manager.

In his new position, Roger will oversee the day to day operations and planned growth of ACE’s new division, which provides a range of component-related services including lead tinning, solderability (wetting balance) testing, and much more.



Roger previously worked for Hewlett-Packard/Agilent for 23 years, serving as a manufacturing, process, R&D, and quality engineer. His experience includes management roles in engineering, operations, quality and supply chain.



In making the announcement, Alan Cable, President, stated, “Roger’s wide-ranging experience in electronics manufacturing engineering and management are great assets that he will bring to his new position here at ACE. Roger has a knack for understanding customers’ process development needs and soldering-related issues, and knows how to develop effective solutions. He’ll be in the forefront of providing the level of individual customer service and support that ACE has always been dedicated to.”



ACE’s new Component Services division includes a process development lab equipped with solderability testing equipment, ionic testers, x-ray inspection equipment, and more; ACE’s LTS lead-tinning systems will provide component refurbishment for legacy components and hot dip tinning for gold embrittlement and tin whisker mitigation, QFP lead tinning, Sn/Pb – RoHs conversion (and vice-versa); and other services.