© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

TSMC: 'Net sales went down'

TSMC said net sales for December 2012 - on an unconsolidated basis - were approximately NTD 36.56 billion (EUR 944 million).

This represents a decrease of 16.2 percent from November 2012 and an increase of 19.6 percent over December 2011. Full-year revenues for 2012 totaled NTD 499.87 billion, an increase of 19.5 percent compared to 2011.



On a consolidated basis, net sales for December 2012 were approximately NTD 37.11 billion, a decrease of 16.1 percent from November 2012 and an increase of 18.8 percent over December 2011. Consolidated full-year revenues for 2012 totaled NTD 506.25 billion, an increase of 18.5 percent compared to 2011.