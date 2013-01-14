© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

New distribution deal between Philips Lumileds & Silica

Silica, an Avnet, Inc. company, and Philips Lumileds have announced they have signed a distribution agreement which comes into effect immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, Silica will support sales, marketing and support activities for Philips Lumileds full line of LED products in Europe.



The addition of Silica to the network of distribution partners will allow Philips Lumileds to meet the increasing demand for its lighting solutions and to further strengthen its service and support structure in Europe. Silica’s existing and prospective customers likewise will benefit from in-depth technical support through dedicated lighting specialists across Europe.



Martin Bielesch, general manager Lighting at Silica, values the agreement as a milestone for Silica as the distributor continues to invest in its growing Lighting business: “Philips Lumileds is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-power LEDs and a pioneer in the use of solid-state lighting solutions. Their LUXEON products are the first to combine the brightness of conventional lighting with the small footprint and long life of LEDs. Philips Lumileds is the perfect fit to our portfolio. We believe that the passion that Philips Lumileds puts in its products perfectly addresses our mission to meet and exceed the requirements and expectations of our lighting customers.”



“With its product expertise, lighting specialists, and excellent logistics and service backbone, we consider Silica as the perfect partner to create additional growth for our distribution channel in Europe. We look forward to working with the Silica team and successfully drive Philips Lumileds’ leading products across their customer base and into new customers throughout Europe," said Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, CEO Philips Lumileds.