Telephonics awarded $33M IDIQ contract

Telephonics Corporation, has announced that the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Life Cycle Command (AMCOM) in Huntsville, AL has awarded a five year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

Telephonics Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation



The contract is for its Telephonics TruLink Wireless Intercommunication System with a value of USD 33 million.



This contract is for full-rate production of the Encrypted Aircraft Wireless Intercom System (EAWIS) for Product Manager Air Warrior in the U.S. Army.



With TruLink, operational safety is enhanced by removing cumbersome communication cables that tether crew members to a platform. Mission effectiveness is enhanced through full-duplex communications and noise reduction to maximize intelligibility in the high noise helicopter aviation environment. NSA certified Type 1 security maximizes information assurance and enhances soldier safety by precluding communications interception.



“I am extremely proud to have the Telephonics’ TruLink secure wireless intercommunication solution approved for full-rate production under this multi-year award as it enhances the ability of our Nation’s Army Aviators for safe and secure execution in their mission, which is so critical to our National Security at home and abroad,” said Joseph Battaglia, President and CEO of Telephonics Corporation.