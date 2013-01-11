© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Avnet Memec new Pan-European distributor for Telegesis

Avnet Memec, an Avnet, Inc. company, has announced that it has been appointed as pan-European distributor for Telegesis UK Limited, a supplier of ZigBee radio module technology.

The new agreement will take effect immediately, and will make Avnet Memec a key distribution partner for the entire line of Telegesis ZigBee radio products.



“Avnet Memec’s extensive team of technical sales and field application engineers made it the natural choice for our pan-European distributor. The knowledge and experience of the team will help us bring modular wireless solutions to the growing European ZigBee market,” said Ollie Smith, Telegesis business development director. “Avnet Memec is recognized as one of the leading technical distributors in Europe and we are proud to sign an agreement with them and become a part of their European portfolio alongside SiLabs ZigBee chipsets.”



“Telegesis has been at the forefront of ZigBee module technology for many years,” said John Jones, technical marketing manager - Wireless Products at Avnet Memec. “We believe the combination of our forces across Europe and industry segments will help both Avnet Memec and Telegesis achieve even greater success.”