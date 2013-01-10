© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

AMD shows Temash, Kabini & Richland

AMD has introduced APU's codenamed Temash and Kabini, two products that the company is claiming to be its first true system-on-chip APUs.

In fact, each of 'em will launch as the "industry's first quad-core x86 SoCs" in the first half of 2013. Demonstrations at CES 2013 included a range of applications and games on a “Kabini”-based ultrathin notebook and a “Temash”-based performance tablet and hybrid notebook.



It also took the wraps off of Richland, an APU currently shipping to OEMs and "delivers visual performance increases ranging from more than 20 percent to up to 40 percent over the previous generation of AMD A-Series APUs". “Richland” is expected to come bundled with new software for consumers such as gesture- and facial-recognition.



The follow-on to “Richland” will be the 28nm APU codenamed “Kaveri” with heterogeneous system architecture (HSA) features which is expected to begin shipping to customers in the second half of 2013.



Additionally, AMD announced a new series of discrete graphics processors for performance gaming that are already shipping to OEMs, AMD Radeon™ HD 8000M Series graphics. These latest products are reflective of the company’s strategy to focus on creating differentiated IP leadership through low-power technologies that target the high-growth client markets such as ultrathin, convertible and tablet.



“With a groundbreaking new APU line-up in 2013, AMD is poised to win in high-growth consumer segments,” said Lisa Su, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Global Business Units. “We are developing technologies with end users in mind – to bring true surround computing and immersive experiences to our everyday lives. It is exciting to bring our industry-leading APU technologies to market, including the industry’s first x86 quad-core SoC, while building on our leadership in graphics and gaming.”