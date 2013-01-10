© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Laird expands EMI Metals product line

Laird Technologies has expanded its EMI Metals product line with SMD Grounding Contacts. The EMI product line is a core piece of Laird’s value proposition.

“Today, customers of all industries value the high flexibility and advantage of receiving comprehensive business solutions from one source,” said Manuel Klesinski, Laird Technologies Product Manager. “By offering Board Level Shields, Precision Stamped Metals, Connector Gaskets and now SMD Grounding Contacts we are able to offer the best solution for Printed Circuit Boards.”



The SMD Grounding Contacts are made from Beryllium Copper and are RoHs compliant. Standard finish for these contacts is Gold over Nickel, with other options available. They will be packed and delivered in Tape & Reel for automated placement.