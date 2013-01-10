© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com Components | January 10, 2013
Globalfoundries plans to build R&D Facility in New York
Globalfoundries has announced plans to build a new global R&D facility at its Fab 8 campus in Saratoga County, N.Y.
The new Technology Development Center (TDC) is expected to play a key role in the company’s strategy to develop innovative semiconductor solutions allowing customers to compete at the leading edge of technology.
The TDC will feature more than a half million square feet of flexible space to support a range of technology development and manufacturing activities, including cleanroom and laboratory space. Representing an investment of nearly USD 2 billion, the facility will increase the total capital investment for the Fab 8 campus to more than USD 8 billion.
Construction of the TDC is planned to begin in early 2013 with completion targeted for late 2014. Since breaking ground on Fab 8 in 2009, Globalfoundries has created approximately 2'000 new direct jobs and that number is expected to grow by another 1'000 employees for a total of about 3'000 new jobs by the end of 2014.
“As the industry shifts from the PC era to a market focused on mobile devices, we have seen increasingly strong interest from customers in migrating to advanced nodes on an accelerated schedule,” said Globalfoundries CEO Ajit Manocha.
“To help facilitate this migration, we are making significant investments in strengthening our technology leadership, including growing our workforce and adding new capabilities to make Fab 8 the hub of our global technology operations. New York State’s continued support of the semiconductor industry has created a strong collaborative ecosystem and helped pave the way for this additional investment. The new TDC will help us bridge between the lab and the fab by taking research conducted with partners and further developing the technologies to make them ready for volume manufacturing.”
