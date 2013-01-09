© bernardo varela dreamstime.com Components | January 09, 2013
MVTS acquires Electroglas wafer prober assets
MVTS Technologies has acquired the Electroglas wafer prober assets from Zenovus Pte. Ltd. and will now provide global sales and service for the Electroglas 4080, 4090, 4090u, 4090u+ and 6000 product lines.
Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, MVTS has acquired all global inventory and goodwill, in addition to retaining key directors and employees.
Ron Maassen, CEO of MVTS, describes the acquisition of the wafer prober assets as "a continuation of our strategy to provide the broadest range of semiconductor-related products and services to our customers. The Electroglas product lines are complementary to our core automated test equipment (ATE) and IC Inspection businesses and we intend to engage fully with the customer base to provide both sales and service solutions."
M.K. Low, a Zenovus founder and long term EG (Electroglas) employee, said, "It is with great pleasure I join the MVTS team. They are one of the only valued added suppliers who have the global infrastructure and product investment capability to maintain and expand product and service solutions for EG customers."
