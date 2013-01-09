© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs GeneSiC Semiconductor

Digi-Key has signed an agreement to distribute GeneSiC Semiconductor’s silicon-carbide technologies worldwide.

”Digi-Key was the missing piece to our distribution program. This agreement enhances GeneSiC Semiconductor’s ability to seed the market with our brand of Silicon Carbide High Voltage, High Temperature, and first of their kind (1N8XX SiC Diode/2N76XX SiC Transistors) Mil-Standard products,” said Michael DiGangi, Chief Business Development Officer at GeneSiC Semiconductor.



“We are excited to add GeneSiC Semiconductor to our expansive line card,” said Mark Zack, Vice President, Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. “Adding suppliers as committed to innovation as GeneSiC Semiconductor affirms our commitment to providing the newest, state-of-the-art products to our customers.”