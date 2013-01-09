© baloncici-dreamstime.com

FPC Opens Office in Seoul

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has opened its first sales & support office in Seoul and hired Paul Kim as Senior Sales Executive.

The main task for the Korea office is to grow our business in Korea and to support our customer base there.



Korea is together with Japan, China, Taiwan and North America, the most important markets for FPC. Due to FPC’s success in Korea in 2012, which includes the already announced cooperation with CrucialTec, FPC needs to strengthen the organization in Asia with a sales and support office in Seoul. Additional tasks will be to assist FPC’s Korean distributors.



Paul Kim, who will head the Korean office, has a solid background in telecommunications and IT, and joins FPC from Nanoradio where he was Korea Country Manager. Paul has also worked as Country Manager of CSR Korea, Managing Director of LSI Logic as well as Sales Manager Texas Instruments Korea.



Johan Carlström, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC comments: ”By opening an office in Seoul and hire Paul Kim, FPC will be able to grow the business in Korea further and to support the Korean customers and distributors even better. FPC’s strong product portfolio together with Paul’s extensive contact network and experience will further enhance our position and possibilities in Korea.”