STMicro and Quantenna cooperate

STMicroelectronics and Quantenna Communications, Inc. introduced a Wi-Fi set-top box reference design platform to accelerate wireless set-top box development.

The new Wi-Fi reference design is based on STMicroelectronics’ high-performance STiH207 SoC and Quantenna’s leading QHS710 4x4 MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) chipset for easy wireless deployment of IPTV and VOD (Video on Demand) services with leading carriers.



“Giving consumers the flexibility to add and move TVs throughout the home without having to rewire connections is a big challenge for carriers today,” said Laurent Remont, Digital Convergence Group Vice President and Unified Platform Division General Manager. “Combining Quantenna’s Wi-Fi chip set with ST’s industry leading STiH207 Set Top Box Client or Orly STiH416 Server single-chip controllers, STMicroelectronics delivers truly best-in-class Home Client and Gateway reference designs, featuring top performance and providing consumers with more flexibility and freedom.”



“The ability to offer flexible, whole-home Wi-Fi coverage with the video quality previously only seen with wired connections enables our new reference design to satisfy the user-experience requirements carriers are targeting,” said Dr. Sam Heidari, chief executive officer with Quantenna. “Quantenna is the first company to bring 4x4 MIMO with the reliability and flexibility to enable huge deployment-cost savings for carriers, continuing to extend our lead in the growing IPTV market segment. With this new reference design we are able to meet the needs of carriers of lower deployment costs yet not compromising on performance or quality.”