Global Semi sales post best month of 2012 in November

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), reports that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 25.73 billion for the month of November 2012, the largest monthly total of 2012 and a 2% increase from the prior month when sales were USD 25.22 billion.

Sales from November 2012 also topped the November 2011 total of $25.22 billion by 2 percent, marking the global industry’s first year-over-year gain of 2012. Regionally, the Americas posted its largest year-over-year increase (9.7 percent) since April 2011. All monthly sales numbers represent a three-month moving average.



“The global semiconductor industry navigated difficult macroeconomic conditions in 2012, but encouraging growth led by the Americas in recent months has the industry pointed in the right direction heading into 2013,” said Brian Toohey, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “To ensure that the industry’s momentum continues, Congress should remove ongoing economic uncertainty by enacting long-term, reliable fiscal policies that boost America’s economic strength and global competitiveness.”



Regionally, sequential monthly sales increased in the Americas (5.1 percent), Asia Pacific (2.7 percent) and Europe (0.4 percent), but decreased in Japan (-3.4 percent). In the Americas, combined sales from September through November grew sharply (20.2 percent) compared to sales from June through August, marking the region’s largest increase on a three-month moving average in the last decade.