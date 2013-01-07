© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

STATS ChipPAC ups revenue guidance

STATS ChipPAC Ltd. increased revenue guidance for the fourth quarter 2012.

In its fourth quarter 2012 outlook (published October 2012, 25), STATS ChipPAC had expected net revenues to be approximately 2 - 8% increase compared to the prior quarter, with adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of 21 - 27% of revenue, and had expected capital expenditure in the fourth quarter of 2012 to be approximately USD 40 - 50 million.



STATS ChipPAC now expects net revenues for the fourth quarter 2012 to be approximately USD 475 -482 million, an increase of approximately 16 - 18% compared to the prior quarter due to higher communications market demand and strong ramp in advanced silicon node wafers for high end smartphones and tablets.



STATS ChipPAC further expects adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of 25 - 26% of revenue and expects capital expenditure to be in the range of USD 55 - 60 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.