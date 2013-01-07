© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

GEO acquires Maxim Integrated’s Digital Video Processing business

GEO Semiconductor Inc. has completed the acquisition of the digital video processing business from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

GEO’s Chairman and CEO, Paul Russo, commented, “We are very pleased to add the Maxim digital video processing team to GEO. Together, we are well-positioned for future growth. With the acquisition of assets from Silicon Optix and Maxim, GEO now has more than 40 customers in volume production. We expect this customer base to expand rapidly as we introduce new world-class single-chip (SoC) solutions combining our eWarp technology with H.264 compression that reduce the bill of materials and drive massive adoption into these rapidly growing markets. This transaction is transformational for GEO as we are seeing an explosion in camera-based applications in mobile, automotive and industrial applications.”