© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Pericom lowers 2Q revenue guidance

Pericom Semiconductor has lowered its revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2013, which ended December 29, 2012.

Pericom now expects sales to be $29.0 to $30.0 million compared to previous guidance of $30.5 to $34.5 million. Guidance for gross margins and operating expenses remain unchanged.



"The demand environment has remained weak throughout the quarter, therefore we are updating our guidance on revenues," commented Alex Hui, President and CEO of Pericom. "We have seen continued softness in end user demand resulting from challenging macroeconomic conditions in both our domestic and international markets."